Previous
Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 5 : Mick and Jack by phil_howcroft
Photo 3651

Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 5 : Mick and Jack

Mick and Jack don't make my strangers project as I think this photo is too similar to the two ladies with their shopping trollies (outside ASDA).

Also, I didn't get much of a back story, other than yjat they have been mates for over 20 years
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
It’s been a long day
December 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
An interesting pair of fellas!
December 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Obviously men of few words Phil! The one on the right doesn’t look too chuffed!
December 28th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford they were OK Carole , but I didn't push them for a back story , we bumped fists and parted with smiles !

December 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Not looking too amused at being disturbed ! At least you had eye contact !!!
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact