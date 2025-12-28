Sign up
Previous
Photo 3651
Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 5 : Mick and Jack
Mick and Jack don't make my strangers project as I think this photo is too similar to the two ladies with their shopping trollies (outside ASDA).
Also, I didn't get much of a back story, other than yjat they have been mates for over 20 years
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
13
5
365
DSC-RX1RM3
22nd December 2025 2:46pm
Tags
portrait
,
bench
,
street photography
,
arnold
,
steetie
Zilli~
ace
It’s been a long day
December 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
An interesting pair of fellas!
December 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Obviously men of few words Phil! The one on the right doesn’t look too chuffed!
December 28th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
they were OK Carole , but I didn't push them for a back story , we bumped fists and parted with smiles !
December 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not looking too amused at being disturbed ! At least you had eye contact !!!
December 29th, 2025
