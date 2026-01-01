New Year Bubbles

Happy New Year



I always do one of these photos on NYD



A "Phil and Jane" New Years Day tradition, Champagne , Cheese and Biscuits and various other little nibbles as we watch the New Years Day Concert from Vienna broadcast on BBC 2.



We record the concert and start watching it around 12 midday (one shouldn't drink before midday should one !!!)



Here's a nice picture of the Moët & Chandon, in our fancy Champagne glasses with some Olives in pretty tapas bowls



