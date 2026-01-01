Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3652
New Year Bubbles
Happy New Year
I always do one of these photos on NYD
A "Phil and Jane" New Years Day tradition, Champagne , Cheese and Biscuits and various other little nibbles as we watch the New Years Day Concert from Vienna broadcast on BBC 2.
We record the concert and start watching it around 12 midday (one shouldn't drink before midday should one !!!)
Here's a nice picture of the Moët & Chandon, in our fancy Champagne glasses with some Olives in pretty tapas bowls
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
9
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3790
photos
124
followers
99
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
1st January 2026 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hny
,
new year 2026
,
moet chandon". "champagne
Corinne
ace
Happy new year Phil 🥂
January 1st, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Nothing but the best, Phil! Happy new year to you, Jane and Elsie!
January 1st, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
thank you so much Zilli 🥂🍾
@cocobella
merci Corinne , bonne année 🥂🍾
January 1st, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
Very nice
January 1st, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@boxplayer
thanks Box' it was 😀
January 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
Very nice! Hope it was a good concert!
January 1st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Quite a posh New Year's day! A very happy 2026 to you and yours.
January 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great NYD Phil and Jane tradition - I am sure all very enjoyable and went down well with the NYD Concert from Vienna on the TV !I enjoyed the concert but with only a cup of coffee !!
January 2nd, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
We on r that concert but watched at the time it was broadcast! Nice bubbles!
January 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@cocobella merci Corinne , bonne année 🥂🍾