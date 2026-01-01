Previous
New Year Bubbles by phil_howcroft
Photo 3652

New Year Bubbles

Happy New Year

I always do one of these photos on NYD

A "Phil and Jane" New Years Day tradition, Champagne , Cheese and Biscuits and various other little nibbles as we watch the New Years Day Concert from Vienna broadcast on BBC 2.

We record the concert and start watching it around 12 midday (one shouldn't drink before midday should one !!!)

Here's a nice picture of the Moët & Chandon, in our fancy Champagne glasses with some Olives in pretty tapas bowls

1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

Corinne ace
Happy new year Phil 🥂
January 1st, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nothing but the best, Phil! Happy new year to you, Jane and Elsie!
January 1st, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli thank you so much Zilli 🥂🍾

@cocobella merci Corinne , bonne année 🥂🍾
January 1st, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Very nice
January 1st, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@boxplayer thanks Box' it was 😀
January 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Very nice! Hope it was a good concert!
January 1st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Quite a posh New Year's day! A very happy 2026 to you and yours.
January 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great NYD Phil and Jane tradition - I am sure all very enjoyable and went down well with the NYD Concert from Vienna on the TV !I enjoyed the concert but with only a cup of coffee !!
January 2nd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
We on r that concert but watched at the time it was broadcast! Nice bubbles!
January 2nd, 2026  
