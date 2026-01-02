Previous
Jigsaw whippet by phil_howcroft
Photo 3653

Jigsaw whippet

My human mum likes doing jigsaws. It was a good day for doing a jigsaw today as it was very cold, but with good light through the window.

When she's upstairs doing her jigsaws, I like to know how she is getting on, so I regularly check on her progress. I sometimes offer to help her, as different pair of eyes can help.

I actually struggled, with this, it isn't the fact it is 1000 pieces (all the jigsaws are 1000 pieces), but the fact that there are lots of reds and dogs cannot see reds correctly.

My human dad did some nice contre jour photos while we were on one of my walks, camera in hand stopping to take photos, I don't mind being his photo assistant , I actually like it, because I can sneak in some crafty sniffs of what's on the floor, but faffing around while it's only 2C, I am a skinny whippet dog !!!

His photo is in his extras folder ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-01-02
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1000% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Clever Elsie!
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact