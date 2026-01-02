Jigsaw whippet

My human mum likes doing jigsaws. It was a good day for doing a jigsaw today as it was very cold, but with good light through the window.When she's upstairs doing her jigsaws, I like to know how she is getting on, so I regularly check on her progress. I sometimes offer to help her, as different pair of eyes can help.I actually struggled, with this, it isn't the fact it is 1000 pieces (all the jigsaws are 1000 pieces), but the fact that there are lots of reds and dogs cannot see reds correctly.My human dad did some nice contre jour photos while we were on one of my walks, camera in hand stopping to take photos, I don't mind being his photo assistant , I actually like it, because I can sneak in some crafty sniffs of what's on the floor, but faffing around while it's only 2C, I am a skinny whippet dog !!!His photo is in his extras folder ....