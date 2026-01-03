Sign up
Photo 3654
Late afternoon light
This is the late afternoon light at St. Mary's recreation Park, Arnold
Took on Elsie's last walk of the day.
I did a similar shot back in the autumn of the same scene shrouded in mist / fog
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-10-12
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Tags
parklife
,
winter sun
Kerry McCarthy
Lovely. Nothing better than the long shadows of late day light.
January 4th, 2026
