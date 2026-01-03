Previous
Late afternoon light by phil_howcroft
Photo 3654

Late afternoon light

This is the late afternoon light at St. Mary's recreation Park, Arnold

Took on Elsie's last walk of the day.

I did a similar shot back in the autumn of the same scene shrouded in mist / fog

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-10-12
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely. Nothing better than the long shadows of late day light.
January 4th, 2026  
