Previous
Photo 3655
I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Contre Jour at the Wanderers
Bolton Wanderers fans at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the home of the "One and Only Wanderers"
Another photo from my Pentax ME and a Pentax SMC 55mm 1.8 prime lens loaded with an Ilford HP5 black and white film.
I took my camera to the football in December to capture some "football stories" .
Grainy with a bit of flair too
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
4
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3794
photos
124
followers
98
following
1001% complete
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
pentax
,
analogue
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
pentax me
Phil Howcroft
ace
Catch Up with commenting tomorrow , I'm off to bed !!!
January 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Looking very busy! Nice in b&w.
January 5th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Nice look and feel!
January 5th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
You can see people’s breath - it must be cold!
January 5th, 2026
