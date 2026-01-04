I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Contre Jour at the Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers fans at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the home of the "One and Only Wanderers"



Another photo from my Pentax ME and a Pentax SMC 55mm 1.8 prime lens loaded with an Ilford HP5 black and white film.



I took my camera to the football in December to capture some "football stories" .



Grainy with a bit of flair too

