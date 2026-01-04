Previous
I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Contre Jour at the Wanderers by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Contre Jour at the Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers fans at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the home of the "One and Only Wanderers"

Another photo from my Pentax ME and a Pentax SMC 55mm 1.8 prime lens loaded with an Ilford HP5 black and white film.

I took my camera to the football in December to capture some "football stories" .

Grainy with a bit of flair too
Phil Howcroft

Catch Up with commenting tomorrow , I'm off to bed !!!
January 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Looking very busy! Nice in b&w.
January 5th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nice look and feel!
January 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
You can see people’s breath - it must be cold!
January 5th, 2026  
