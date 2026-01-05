Willow Smiles

This is our granddaughter Willow.



We look after Willow and Alfie 3 days a week (school term time only). Today was an inset day at school, so we had them "all day" which was a nice bonus.



I took the opportunity to get a quick portrait , using natural light through our lounge window.



"Look this way Willow ... 😀💕📷"



Portraits always look better on black, if you can spare an extra click

