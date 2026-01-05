Previous
Willow Smiles by phil_howcroft
Willow Smiles

This is our granddaughter Willow.

We look after Willow and Alfie 3 days a week (school term time only). Today was an inset day at school, so we had them "all day" which was a nice bonus.

I took the opportunity to get a quick portrait , using natural light through our lounge window.

"Look this way Willow ... 😀💕📷"

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So lovely, full of life and fun!
January 5th, 2026  
Sam Palmer
Cute photo of both of them!
January 5th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Very sweet
January 5th, 2026  
Annie D ace
a beautiful portrait
January 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
She's so beautiful and she has grown a lot!
January 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
This is just so sweet!
January 5th, 2026  
