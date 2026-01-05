Sign up
Previous
Photo 3656
Willow Smiles
This is our granddaughter Willow.
We look after Willow and Alfie 3 days a week (school term time only). Today was an inset day at school, so we had them "all day" which was a nice bonus.
I took the opportunity to get a quick portrait , using natural light through our lounge window.
"Look this way Willow ... 😀💕📷"
Portraits always look better on black, if you can spare an extra click
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
6
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3795
photos
124
followers
98
following
1001% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
365
DSC-RX1RM3
5th January 2026 1:52pm
View Info
View All
Public
smile
portrait
granddaughter
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So lovely, full of life and fun!
January 5th, 2026
Sam Palmer
Cute photo of both of them!
January 5th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Very sweet
January 5th, 2026
Annie D
ace
a beautiful portrait
January 5th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
She's so beautiful and she has grown a lot!
January 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
This is just so sweet!
January 5th, 2026
