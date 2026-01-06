Sign up
Previous
Photo 3657
Alfie the photographer
Following on from yesterday's photo of our granddaughter Willow, here's Alfie our grandson.
Alfie is 3, I gave him a prop of a retro vintage film camera, a Pentax ME , manufactured between 1979 and 1984.
I told him where to stand (using natural light through our lounge window) and my only instructions were "look at me Alfie". Alfie struck the pose 📷 🖤 🤍
His Mum and Dad love the photos I sent
Portraits always look better on black, if you can spare an extra click
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
15
5
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3796
photos
124
followers
98
following
1001% complete
View this month »
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
Latest from all albums
3651
3652
3653
106
3654
3655
3656
3657
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
15
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
6th January 2026 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
pentax
,
grandson
,
vintage camera
Pat Knowles
ace
Aw Alfie. He has a rather old fashioned look about him. I think he looks a bit like an old fashioned explorer ready to conquer the world…..lovely in black & white the perfect medium …..a sort of little Cecil Rhodes. Wonderful Phil.
January 6th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Oh what a cutie! Alfie looks so serious. A fantastic portrait of your grandson!
January 6th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
thanks Pat that's such a lovely comment , Claire will red your comments and I'm sure she will appreciate your kind words 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Ah, he is posing so perfectly
January 6th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
Merci Corinne, I do like taking portraits 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Oh, he looks so grownup and serious! A professional photographer!
January 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Alfie looks like an old soul. Wonderful portrait!
January 6th, 2026
JackieR
ace
I have a Pentax ME!!! Must see if it still works!
A super portrait
January 6th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Gorgeous portrait. He looks so wise and I love the prop! He definitely looks like he knows how to use it
January 6th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@jesperani
thanks Jennifer , Alfie started turning the aperture ring , I think he must have seen me doing that , he looked the part 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thanks Jackie , this one doesn't meter correctly and I store it on a shelf for a bit of art work ... I do have an excellent working copy though 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ljmanning
An old should , I like your description Laura 📷🖤🤍
@zilli
Zilli , I'm sure Alfie will be good at photography , thank you 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What a wonderful portrait, Phil. He looks wise beyond his years and quite natural with a camera around his neck.
January 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! Alfie, so serious ,- as if on a case of murder mystery !! - Such a super portrait of the little investigator !
January 6th, 2026
Beverley
ace
An adorable photo of a very handsome Alfie, looking super professional just like his grandad. Fabulous moment… captured
January 7th, 2026
A super portrait
