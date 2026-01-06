Alfie the photographer

Following on from yesterday's photo of our granddaughter Willow, here's Alfie our grandson.



Alfie is 3, I gave him a prop of a retro vintage film camera, a Pentax ME , manufactured between 1979 and 1984.



I told him where to stand (using natural light through our lounge window) and my only instructions were "look at me Alfie". Alfie struck the pose 📷 🖤 🤍



His Mum and Dad love the photos I sent



