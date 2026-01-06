Previous
Alfie the photographer by phil_howcroft
Photo 3657

Alfie the photographer

Following on from yesterday's photo of our granddaughter Willow, here's Alfie our grandson.

Alfie is 3, I gave him a prop of a retro vintage film camera, a Pentax ME , manufactured between 1979 and 1984.

I told him where to stand (using natural light through our lounge window) and my only instructions were "look at me Alfie". Alfie struck the pose 📷 🖤 🤍

His Mum and Dad love the photos I sent

Portraits always look better on black, if you can spare an extra click

6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1001% complete

Pat Knowles ace
Aw Alfie. He has a rather old fashioned look about him. I think he looks a bit like an old fashioned explorer ready to conquer the world…..lovely in black & white the perfect medium …..a sort of little Cecil Rhodes. Wonderful Phil.
January 6th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Oh what a cutie! Alfie looks so serious. A fantastic portrait of your grandson!
January 6th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thanks Pat that's such a lovely comment , Claire will red your comments and I'm sure she will appreciate your kind words 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Ah, he is posing so perfectly
January 6th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Merci Corinne, I do like taking portraits 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, he looks so grownup and serious! A professional photographer!
January 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Alfie looks like an old soul. Wonderful portrait!
January 6th, 2026  
JackieR ace
I have a Pentax ME!!! Must see if it still works!

A super portrait
January 6th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Gorgeous portrait. He looks so wise and I love the prop! He definitely looks like he knows how to use it
January 6th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@jesperani thanks Jennifer , Alfie started turning the aperture ring , I think he must have seen me doing that , he looked the part 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thanks Jackie , this one doesn't meter correctly and I store it on a shelf for a bit of art work ... I do have an excellent working copy though 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning An old should , I like your description Laura 📷🖤🤍

@zilli Zilli , I'm sure Alfie will be good at photography , thank you 📷🖤🤍
January 6th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
What a wonderful portrait, Phil. He looks wise beyond his years and quite natural with a camera around his neck.
January 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! Alfie, so serious ,- as if on a case of murder mystery !! - Such a super portrait of the little investigator !
January 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
An adorable photo of a very handsome Alfie, looking super professional just like his grandad. Fabulous moment… captured
January 7th, 2026  
