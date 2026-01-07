Sign up
Previous
Photo 3658
Clock Tower
This is the clock tower at St. Mary's Church, Arnold
Photographed last week at 15.15 in beautiful low sunlight
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
church
nottingham
arnold
st. marys
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful golden light!
January 7th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
The color and light are fabulous as well as the subject. Ace!
January 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful in the low golden tones of the evening light !
January 7th, 2026
