Previous
Clock Tower by phil_howcroft
Photo 3658

Clock Tower

This is the clock tower at St. Mary's Church, Arnold

Photographed last week at 15.15 in beautiful low sunlight

7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1002% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful golden light!
January 7th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
The color and light are fabulous as well as the subject. Ace!
January 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful in the low golden tones of the evening light !
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact