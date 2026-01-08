Sign up
Photo 3659
Minimalistic Snow
I'm posting this out of sequence, it's actually 9th January not 8th January
It snowed overnight and once it was daylight I had a wander onto St. Mary's Recreation park
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3799
photos
124
followers
104
following
1002% complete
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
106
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
Views
21
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
9th January 2026 9:56am
Tags
snow
,
nottingham
,
arnold
Corinne C
ace
This is a fantastic shot! I love the twin pups!
January 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
January 9th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Delightful!
January 10th, 2026
Annie D
ace
Looks chilly 😬
January 10th, 2026
