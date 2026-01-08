Previous
Minimalistic Snow by phil_howcroft
Photo 3659

Minimalistic Snow

I'm posting this out of sequence, it's actually 9th January not 8th January

It snowed overnight and once it was daylight I had a wander onto St. Mary's Recreation park

8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is a fantastic shot! I love the twin pups!
January 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
January 9th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful!
January 10th, 2026  
Annie D ace
Looks chilly 😬
January 10th, 2026  
