Basketball court in the Snow by phil_howcroft
Photo 3660

Basketball court in the Snow

I've done this scene three times now

In the autumn of shrouded in mist / fog

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-10-12

Last Week in low sunlight

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-01-03

Finally, today in the snow !
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Corinne C ace
So fun to compare with the other images. The light changes everything!
January 9th, 2026  
KWind ace
I like your composition!
January 9th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
It lends itself to multiple views Phil
January 9th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nice with the snow!
January 10th, 2026  
