Previous
🦆 Ay Up Me Duck! by phil_howcroft
Photo 3661

🦆 Ay Up Me Duck!

"Aye up me duck" is a friendly, colloquial greeting from the East Midlands and Yorkshire in the UK, meaning "Hello there, friend" or "How are you doing," with "duck" being an affectionate term like "dear" or "love". It's a welcoming phrase, often used when someone is pleased to see you, with origins potentially linked to Old Norse for "watch out" and Anglo-Saxon for respect.

The phrase is widely used in Nottingham , perhaps now by the older generation

Technically speaking it's a Greylag at the Duck Park in Arnold



10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Funny catch
January 10th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lol! Good one, Phil!
January 11th, 2026  
Philippa R
Brilliant! It makes me smile, always a good thing these days. Thanks Phil!
January 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh my! What a closeup!
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact