🦆 Ay Up Me Duck!

"Aye up me duck" is a friendly, colloquial greeting from the East Midlands and Yorkshire in the UK, meaning "Hello there, friend" or "How are you doing," with "duck" being an affectionate term like "dear" or "love". It's a welcoming phrase, often used when someone is pleased to see you, with origins potentially linked to Old Norse for "watch out" and Anglo-Saxon for respect.



The phrase is widely used in Nottingham , perhaps now by the older generation



Technically speaking it's a Greylag at the Duck Park in Arnold







