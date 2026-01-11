Previous
Corner Crossing by phil_howcroft
Corner Crossing

A group of people waiting for the "green man" at the crossing.

This is a colour photo , the direct bright sunlight and muted colours of the pub walls and library give it an almost monochrome look
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
I never would have guessed that this was a color photo. But now I see the green light on the walk/don't walk sign.
January 11th, 2026  
Granagringa ace
It looks as if it were selective color except for the bits on the boy and the browns on the sidewalk. Well seen.
January 11th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Yes, I thought it was mono at first, then I saw the green man. Nice candid
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
