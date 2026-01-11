Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3662
Corner Crossing
A group of people waiting for the "green man" at the crossing.
This is a colour photo , the direct bright sunlight and muted colours of the pub walls and library give it an almost monochrome look
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3801
photos
124
followers
104
following
1003% complete
View this month »
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
10th January 2026 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
winter
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
I never would have guessed that this was a color photo. But now I see the green light on the walk/don't walk sign.
January 11th, 2026
Granagringa
ace
It looks as if it were selective color except for the bits on the boy and the browns on the sidewalk. Well seen.
January 11th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes, I thought it was mono at first, then I saw the green man. Nice candid
January 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close