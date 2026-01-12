Previous
Ice Ice Postie by phil_howcroft
See what I did there? A nod to Vanilla Ice

A shot from the weekend, when the snow froze, the pavements became an Ice rink and the low winter sun created photogenic light
Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Very funny Phil! In Ireland our Post vans are green lol. Lovely lighting
January 13th, 2026  
