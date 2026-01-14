Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 518 : Carrie-Anne by phil_howcroft
Photo 3664

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 518 : Carrie-Anne

I went on my first city centre “stranger photowalk” of 2026 today. I took my photo assistant, Elsie my whippet, with me, she is a great assistant when it comes to meeting strangers. This was the case with Carrie-Anne, who we met while walking towards Hockley.

Carrie-Anne and her Mum both looked at Elsie with adoring looks and asked if they could say hello to her. Carrie-Anne has two whippets, so did what whippet owners do when they meet and had some lovely “whippet talk”. Elsie was a little nervous at first when Carrie-Anne said hello to her, but warmed to her. Carrie-Anne’s whippets have an instagram account and so does Elsie, so they obviously added each other, as too did their humans, Carrie and myself.

I asked Carrie-Anne if I could take her photo for my strangers project and as you can see she said yes. I asked her Mum to join in the shoot, but she said Carrie-Anne was far more photogenic.

There was some graffiti on the walls and doors where we were chatting which I thought would give the photos a nice urban feel.

Thank you for letting me take your photo Carrie-Anne, it was lovely to meet you and your mother and hear about your whippets. I hope you like the photos when you see them
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Philippa R
Lovely shot, Carrie-Anne's red hair matches the brickwork and her jacket looks great against it! Whippet insta, whatever next??
January 14th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
I hope you’re in 2026 with the rest of us! LOL!!

Great photo! I shall look forward to more!
January 14th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 suzanne good spot !!!! thanks
January 14th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot of a pretty girl to start your 2026 stranger photo walk 🤔
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact