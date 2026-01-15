Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 519 : Jere by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 519 : Jere

I was in Nottingham today, to meet up with stranger number 515, Nathan, a final year Journalism student at Nottingham Trent University. Nathan asked me if he could write an article about me and my photography as part of his course.

On my way to meet Nathan (and one of his course students Zoe), I noticed that the city centre had lots of Ice Hockey fans, many speaking with foreign accents. As I was walking down Hockley I noticed two young men looking at their phones, I assumed they were lost looking for the Ice Stadium (they were in sports gear).

“Are you lost, Do you know where you are going?”

“No we aren’t lost, we are OK thank you”

“Are you Ice Hockey fans?”

“No we are players”

“Players, ahhhh. What team do you play for?” (BTW I am not sure why I asked that, I know nothing about Ice Hockey)

“Brûleurs de Loups” Jere points to the badge on his jacket

“What Country is that?”

“France”

“Are you French or Canadian” (I asked the question because I know a lot of Canadians play in the European Leagues

“I’m from Finland”

I then ask him what position he plays, where in Finland he comes from and does he know Jussi Jääskeläinen (a well know Finish football player, a goalkeeper who used to play for Bolton Wanderers) … Defence / a town near Helsinki / Yes !!!

Jere looked serious as I photographed him, I was chatting as I was taking the photos. I asked him what hotel he was staying at and he told me he didn’t know, “You don’t know !!!” I said at which point he smiled and laughed and I got the decisive moment.

FYI : the Continental Cup is taking part at Nottingham Arena, but Jere’s team isn’t involved.

Thank you for the photos Jere, best wishes for your Ice Hockey Career
Zilli~ ace
Lovely smile!
January 15th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Nathan is a good subject for your strangers folio. Look how many new people you met on the way! Jere looks Finnish….he must be quite well know in ice hockey circles too.
January 15th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
That's a great story Phil, and a good looking chap with a super smile
January 15th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace

@happypat @busylady thanks Pat and Judith , it was a great meeting , Nathan has done his article , there were a couple of mistakes in it , which I've suggested he changes , but he said the editor made the Final Cut and it may be difficult to change . I will post a link tomorrow when I tell the Nathan meet up story
January 15th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli Many thanks Zilli
January 15th, 2026  
