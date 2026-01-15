100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 519 : Jere

I was in Nottingham today, to meet up with stranger number 515, Nathan, a final year Journalism student at Nottingham Trent University. Nathan asked me if he could write an article about me and my photography as part of his course.



On my way to meet Nathan (and one of his course students Zoe), I noticed that the city centre had lots of Ice Hockey fans, many speaking with foreign accents. As I was walking down Hockley I noticed two young men looking at their phones, I assumed they were lost looking for the Ice Stadium (they were in sports gear).



“Are you lost, Do you know where you are going?”



“No we aren’t lost, we are OK thank you”



“Are you Ice Hockey fans?”



“No we are players”



“Players, ahhhh. What team do you play for?” (BTW I am not sure why I asked that, I know nothing about Ice Hockey)



“Brûleurs de Loups” Jere points to the badge on his jacket



“What Country is that?”



“France”



“Are you French or Canadian” (I asked the question because I know a lot of Canadians play in the European Leagues



“I’m from Finland”



I then ask him what position he plays, where in Finland he comes from and does he know Jussi Jääskeläinen (a well know Finish football player, a goalkeeper who used to play for Bolton Wanderers) … Defence / a town near Helsinki / Yes !!!



Jere looked serious as I photographed him, I was chatting as I was taking the photos. I asked him what hotel he was staying at and he told me he didn’t know, “You don’t know !!!” I said at which point he smiled and laughed and I got the decisive moment.



FYI : the Continental Cup is taking part at Nottingham Arena, but Jere’s team isn’t involved.



Thank you for the photos Jere, best wishes for your Ice Hockey Career

