Nathan's Photo Of Me For His Article by phil_howcroft
Nathan's Photo Of Me For His Article

When I met Nathan yesterday, for his interview with me, he took some photos.

You may remember Nathan, he was stranger number 515 back in November , Nathan, a final year Journalism student at Nottingham Trent University asked me if he could write an article about me and my photography as part of his course.

After the interview he asked to take some photos of me, this is one of the photos, taken with his iphone

It was raining , you can see the drops on my camera shoulder bag.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Pat Knowles ace
Great photo Nathan! I like the bright, in your face background. It works surprisingly well. Hope he does well with his article. . You are famous on the streets of Nottingham! As a photographer of course!!
January 16th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Great that you could be a subject for his journalism course and a great image too.
January 16th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
That is so cool. Your project has been a joy to follow.
January 16th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Ah that's brilliant! He took a great pic of you. Great background and smile!
January 16th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
You have the most cheerful smile Phil. Makes me smile in response.
January 16th, 2026  
Corinne ace
You’re not a stranger to me ;)
January 16th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@cocobella @ljmanning @jesperani @pandorasecho @dide @happypat

Thanks everyone , the location is the Broadway Cinema in Nottingham , an independent cinema and meeting place . They have a lively bar , cafe , mezzanine area and terrace . This is a mural on the outside terrace. I have had my photo took there nearly 10 years ago , when I met Connie , a former 365 photographer from America, who was visiting the cinema on the occasion of a world premier of an independent film she had part funded . The mural has changed ...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2016-08-28


January 16th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
I think it’s lovely that he asked to make you the subject of his course work! This is a lovely shot & the background works well.
January 16th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , see my comment above re' the location and mural
January 16th, 2026  
