Nathan's Photo Of Me For His Article

When I met Nathan yesterday, for his interview with me, he took some photos.
You may remember Nathan, he was stranger number 515 back in November , Nathan, a final year Journalism student at Nottingham Trent University asked me if he could write an article about me and my photography as part of his course.
After the interview he asked to take some photos of me, this is one of the photos, taken with his iphone
It was raining , you can see the drops on my camera shoulder bag.
Thanks everyone , the location is the Broadway Cinema in Nottingham , an independent cinema and meeting place . They have a lively bar , cafe , mezzanine area and terrace . This is a mural on the outside terrace. I have had my photo took there nearly 10 years ago , when I met Connie , a former 365 photographer from America, who was visiting the cinema on the occasion of a world premier of an independent film she had part funded . The mural has changed ...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2016-08-28