100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 521 : Jules and Twiggy by phil_howcroft
I was walking towards the Royal Concert Hall tram stop when two ladies spotted Elsie (our whippet )

“She’s beautiful”

You can see where this is leading, Elsie has got an introduction to some possible strangers.

“Thank you she is, she’s my little whippet, my best friend, do you want to say hello”

“Awwwww …”

“She’s called Elsie, she’s three years old”

“My Grandma was called Elsie” said Twiggy

A bit more whippet chat follows, before I ask for a photo.

Both ladies agree without hesitation.

“I’m Phil” I offer my hand. We shake hands

“Jules”

“Everyone calls me Twiggy”

I ask them to stand by the tram shelter as it was about the best backdrop available.

“Move a bit closer together”

“Are you going to the theatre?”

“Yes, the ballet, I used to be a dancer” said Jules.

“It’s my first time at the ballet” replied Twiggy

FYI : Jules and Twiggy were off to see a matinee performance of Tchaikovsky’s classic The Nutcracker by Varna International Ballet

I took a few photos of Jules and Twiggy and this composition was about the best image, with both ladies engaging with the camera.

I thanked them for their time …. “Enjoy your afternoon of culture ladies”
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely conversation. Dogs introduce to everyone. I hope Jules & Twiggy enjoyed the ballet.
January 19th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I do love that leopard coat! Such a nice portrait of these strangers.
January 19th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning Laura it was a cold afternoon , so essential clothing and also a fashion statement

@happypat yes a nice conversation Pat , I've never been to the ballet ... or opera !
January 19th, 2026  
