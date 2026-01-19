100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 522 : Vic

I met Vic last week when I had a walk around Nottingham city centre.



I saw Vic at the bottom of Pelham Street. I noticed he had a camera around his neck and I spotted it was a Leica. No Leica “red dot” on it , but I recognised the body.



“Is that a Leica camera you have?”



“Yes it is”



“It looks nice” (I am a geek remember)…. “ What model is it?”



“It’s an M240”



“… and the lens … 50mm ?”



“Yes 50mm”



FYI : The Leica M (Typ 240) is a is a digital rangefinder camera released in 2012, notable as the first M-series camera to introduce Live View and 1080p video recording, featuring a 24MP full-frame CMOS sensor. The lens was a was a 50mm Summicron f2 ( a beautiful lens btw)



We then had some geeky gear chat, which is what photographers do when they meet. I asked Vic, what he was photographing and he told me anything that caught his eye, he said he needed a project. I then told him I had a project, I photograph strangers with permission, I then asked Vic if I could photograph him.



Vic is from Rossendale in Lancashire and was visiting Nottingham to meet up with his partner after work. His partner works in the Lace Market area of the city.



I thanked Vic for the photos, asked permission to share his photos online and we bumped fists as we parted.

