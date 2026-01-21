Sign up
Previous
Photo 3671
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 523 : River
This is River who I met last week when I had a walk around Nottingham city centre. I saw her and her friend / partner (John) coming out of a shop in Hockley.
My “stranger radar” told me to ask for a photo, so I approached River , said I loved her outfit and style and asked for a photo.
Their was a bit of hesitation in River, she looked at her outfit, a mini skirt and fluffy boots…
“It will only be a portrait style / headshot, it will be a respectable photo”
As you can see, River said “Yes”
I asked River to remain in the doorway as the dark background seemed a perfect backdrop for her photo.
I showed River the photos and then asked about her style.
“Would you describe your outfit as Goth, Punk or Emo?” I asked
“None of those, I’d just say alternative”
I thought that was a good answer. All that remained was for me to thank River for the photo shot and ask permission to share the photo online”
Thank you River and John, I think the photo is rather fabulous
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3810
photos
123
followers
104
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
14th January 2026 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
portrait
,
street photography
,
city
,
alternative
,
make up
,
headshot
,
100 strangers
,
streetie
,
100 strangers phil howcroft
