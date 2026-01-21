100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 523 : River

This is River who I met last week when I had a walk around Nottingham city centre. I saw her and her friend / partner (John) coming out of a shop in Hockley.



My “stranger radar” told me to ask for a photo, so I approached River , said I loved her outfit and style and asked for a photo.



Their was a bit of hesitation in River, she looked at her outfit, a mini skirt and fluffy boots…



“It will only be a portrait style / headshot, it will be a respectable photo”



As you can see, River said “Yes”



I asked River to remain in the doorway as the dark background seemed a perfect backdrop for her photo.



I showed River the photos and then asked about her style.



“Would you describe your outfit as Goth, Punk or Emo?” I asked



“None of those, I’d just say alternative”



I thought that was a good answer. All that remained was for me to thank River for the photo shot and ask permission to share the photo online”



Thank you River and John, I think the photo is rather fabulous

