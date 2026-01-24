My homage to LS Lowry.A photo from today's visit to the Toughsheet Stadium, Bolton , to watch my team , Bolton Wanderers play host to Leyton Orient.A cold, sunny and windy Saturday afternoon Bolton.This is outside the stadium, prior to kick off, I spotted this elderly Wanderers supporter making his way to his entrance. I'm sure he's seen some great games while a Wanderer, but today's game wasn't one of them, even though the Wanderers won 2-1, with a late winner and moved into third place in the league. I hope he has many more years as a Wanderer."We are the one and Only Wanderers"Note : Artist L.S. Lowry’s 1953 masterpiece, Going to the Match, is an iconic oil painting depicting crowds of fans trekking to Burnden Park, the former home of Bolton Wanderers. Purchased by The Lowry arts centre in Salford for £7.8 million in 2022, the artwork captures the communal, bustling, and industrial spirit of 1950s British football culture.