100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 524 : Luke

I went to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday, to watch my team, Bolton Wanderers play host to Leyton Orient in an EFL L1 fixture.



I was walking outside the stadium, with my mate Alan, when we saw a group of Police Officers making their way onto the concourse.



I struck up a conversation with one of the officers.



“It should be a quiet afternoon for you this afternoon” (based on the fact that Leyton Orient would only bring a small following of fans from London to Lancashire)



I then noticed the officer was wearing a Metropolitan Police uniform (London Police) .



“Hey you are from the Met”



“Yes we are part of the Met Police Football Unit, we are Spotters, for Leyton Orient, we’ve met up with the Manchester Police and are working with them today”



“Orient don’t have a reputation for causing trouble?”



“They are OK, they have a few youths, who tend to be a bit gobby, we keep an eye on them”



My mate Alan then went on to tell the officer about his experiences visiting Leyton Orient in the 70’s and 80’s.



“So did you travel up today?”



“Yes three of us drove up to Bolton this morning”



“Will you go home tonight?”



“No we will stay in a hotel?”



“The stadium hotel?”



“No that’s too posh and expensive”



“It’s a nice number” said Alan “a day out and overnight stay”



“Is it OK to take your photo, I take photos of people I meet”



The officer agreed and I introduced myself.



I asked Luke if he could stand by a nearby Ambulance… “It looks a bit like a Police Van”



As I was taking Luke’s photo, his fellow officers were joking with him causing Luke to break out in big smiles and laughs. Luke’s been a Police Officer for 22 years. He told me they would be observing the crowd from one of the bars in the hotel, as the bar is directly behind the Leyton Orient fans and gives a Panoramic view of the stadium. He emphasised they would be drinking coffee.

Luke gave me permission to share the photo on my social media. We shook hands and I thanked him.



FYI : The Wanderers won 2-1, with a late winner and moved into third place in the league. 20,352 supporters were at the stadium, 397 of them Leyton Orient fans.