Photo 3674
Winter Whippet
Elsie, in her winter puffa jacket. She has a good collection of coats, this one is from Aldi, it's reversible, she can have it as Orange, she prefers blue, she is a blue whippet after all
She'd just enjoyed a run off lead at King George's park Arnold.
I asked her to pose for me, she sort of agreed !
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3813
photos
123
followers
104
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
25th January 2026 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
winter
,
graffiti
,
pup
,
whippet
Philippa R
Awwww gorgeous Elsie! I agree with her, blue looks good on her
January 26th, 2026
