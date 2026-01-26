Previous
Winter Whippet by phil_howcroft
Photo 3674

Winter Whippet

Elsie, in her winter puffa jacket. She has a good collection of coats, this one is from Aldi, it's reversible, she can have it as Orange, she prefers blue, she is a blue whippet after all

She'd just enjoyed a run off lead at King George's park Arnold.

I asked her to pose for me, she sort of agreed !

26th January 2026

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Awwww gorgeous Elsie! I agree with her, blue looks good on her
January 26th, 2026  
