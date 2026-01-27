Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 525 : Ste by phil_howcroft
Photo 3675

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 525 : Ste

I think it is probably 9 years since I last did a match day programme seller, so when I saw Ste outside the Toughsheet Community Stadium, I decided it was about time I photographed another.

Meet Ste, who sells Bolton Wanderers match day programmes.

Ste is from Newton le Willows. He works for the company that is responsible for the sales of the programmes, I was surprised to learn he was selling Southampton FC match day programmes last week outside of St. Mary’s stadium, Southhampton.

“Three of us drive down to Southhampton, we get paid a fuel allowance and a fee”

As we were chatting he was doing a brisk trade in sales, that was due to the fact that “today’s edition” included a memorial section with names of Wanderers fans who had died during the previous year. One supporter bought four programmes (they were going to London and Australia) and another supporter bought three. The stadium is meant to be “cash free” but you can still buy your programme with money (£3-50), Ste was having problems with his payment points, probably due to the appalling mobile signal around the stadium. Ste told me that sales this season have been low, so he didn’t know if the club would continue with production next season (that was his opinion, not the clubs official stance). FYI : In June 2018, EFL clubs voted to end the mandatory requirement to produce a programme, allowing them to decide on a game-by-game basis, often due to declining sales, high costs, and a shift towards digital alternatives. Many fans collect programmes, so it will be a sad day when they are no longer available

I used to collect programmes, I had a massive collection dating back to when I started watching the Wanderers back in the 1960’s as a little lad. I stopped several years ago as the actual content wasn’t that good and most of it was available online. I gave my collection away a few years ago, holding back only a few rare or significant memory items. I split my collection between a “Bolton Wanderers fans memorial group” and a young fan.

I took several photos of Ste and also some of his customers. Ste was happy to let me share his photo online.

There’s a low viewpoint photo of Ste in my extra’s folder, a different type of stranger photo from me.......

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-01-27
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1006% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Wow, what a story. Sounds like he loves his job.
January 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
An interesting narrative and a lovely shot of Ste. What a shame if the programmes all go digital though. My dad and son have both enjoyed collecting the Newcastle United ones over the years.
January 27th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady yes I think he does Judith , he had a nice way talking to his customers and talking to me
January 27th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@jesperani thanks Jennifer , I hope they continue to create printed editions , they are a nice souvenir of the game for many
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact