100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 525 : Ste

I think it is probably 9 years since I last did a match day programme seller, so when I saw Ste outside the Toughsheet Community Stadium, I decided it was about time I photographed another.Meet Ste, who sells Bolton Wanderers match day programmes.Ste is from Newton le Willows. He works for the company that is responsible for the sales of the programmes, I was surprised to learn he was selling Southampton FC match day programmes last week outside of St. Mary’s stadium, Southhampton.“Three of us drive down to Southhampton, we get paid a fuel allowance and a fee”As we were chatting he was doing a brisk trade in sales, that was due to the fact that “today’s edition” included a memorial section with names of Wanderers fans who had died during the previous year. One supporter bought four programmes (they were going to London and Australia) and another supporter bought three. The stadium is meant to be “cash free” but you can still buy your programme with money (£3-50), Ste was having problems with his payment points, probably due to the appalling mobile signal around the stadium. Ste told me that sales this season have been low, so he didn’t know if the club would continue with production next season (that was his opinion, not the clubs official stance). FYI : In June 2018, EFL clubs voted to end the mandatory requirement to produce a programme, allowing them to decide on a game-by-game basis, often due to declining sales, high costs, and a shift towards digital alternatives. Many fans collect programmes, so it will be a sad day when they are no longer availableI used to collect programmes, I had a massive collection dating back to when I started watching the Wanderers back in the 1960’s as a little lad. I stopped several years ago as the actual content wasn’t that good and most of it was available online. I gave my collection away a few years ago, holding back only a few rare or significant memory items. I split my collection between a “Bolton Wanderers fans memorial group” and a young fan.I took several photos of Ste and also some of his customers. Ste was happy to let me share his photo online.There’s a low viewpoint photo of Ste in my extra’s folder, a different type of stranger photo from me.......