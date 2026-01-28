100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 526 : Sammy

I was walking across “slab square” in Nottingham city centre and saw three people feeding pigeons. All three looked amazing in their goth outfits. I say “goth” I never asked them is they considered themselves goth, we shouldn’t label people.I approached them and asked if I could photograph them feeding the birds, they all said yes. I told them I was an amateur photographer. Sammy spoke very enthusiastically when I told her I was a photographer, she told me she loved photography.“How long have you been doing photography?” she asked me.“Well I’ve always liked taking photos, probably 20 years taking it seriously”“20 years, you’re a professional then”“Well perhaps not, but I do enjoy photography, especially street photography”“Street photography, even better, that’s great”“I will show you what I do, I photograph strangers on the street”I show Sammy my Insta’ feed with my strangers.“These are amazing, I love them”“Can I photograph you for my street strangers?“Of course you can”Sammy handed her phone to me and asked me to find myself on Insta’, her contact lenses are not good for reading phones. The reception isn’t great where we were stood, all of us had connection issues.Anyway Sammy was easy to photograph, I gave her some instructions about where to stand and pose.I took some photos of her with her with her friend , Xavier, who is a vocalist for Zamok a Prog / Thrash Metal band based in Nottingham. I asked if they were a couple, they both just smiled.Thank you for the photos, I hope you like them when you see themselvesI've posted a "feeding the pigeons" photo in my extras folder ...