Previous
Next
Urban basket ball by phil_howcroft
Photo 3677

Urban basket ball

This is a "crowd funded" basket ball and skate area, underneath the tram lines in the broadmarsh area of the city.

The green pillars you see carry the tram lines above them
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1007% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
An interesting shot, with such lot to see
January 30th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
At least whilst they are playing the game, they’re not on screens.
January 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact