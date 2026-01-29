Sign up
Photo 3677
Urban basket ball
This is a "crowd funded" basket ball and skate area, underneath the tram lines in the broadmarsh area of the city.
The green pillars you see carry the tram lines above them
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3819
photos
123
followers
104
following
1007% complete
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3673
3674
107
3675
108
3676
3677
3678
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
28th January 2026 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
An interesting shot, with such lot to see
January 30th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
At least whilst they are playing the game, they’re not on screens.
January 30th, 2026
