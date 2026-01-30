Sign up
Photo 3678
Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 6 : Gusam
This is Gusam, it was a quick interaction with her .
She was in Nottingham market square feeding the Pigeons, in fact she'd just emptied her Tesco "bird feed bag" . I asked her for a photo, directed her where to look and then we parted with a bump fist
No back story but a beautiful photo
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3819
photos
123
followers
104
following
1007% complete
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
28th January 2026 3:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
portrait
,
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
steetie
Judith Johnson
ace
A great shot
January 30th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
January 30th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love it. Something very real and natural about it.
January 30th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot & At least she’s dressed for the cold weather!
January 30th, 2026
