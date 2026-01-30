Previous
Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 6 : Gusam by phil_howcroft
Photo 3678

Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 6 : Gusam

This is Gusam, it was a quick interaction with her .

She was in Nottingham market square feeding the Pigeons, in fact she'd just emptied her Tesco "bird feed bag" . I asked her for a photo, directed her where to look and then we parted with a bump fist

No back story but a beautiful photo
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1007% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
A great shot
January 30th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
January 30th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love it. Something very real and natural about it.
January 30th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot & At least she’s dressed for the cold weather!
January 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact