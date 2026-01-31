Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 527 : Francesca by phil_howcroft
Photo 3679

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 527 : Francesca

I was in Hockley earlier in the week and I saw Francesca and her friend taking photos with mobile phones of Francesca in her heavyweight hoodie (I think that’s the correct fashion term). I thought Francesca’s outfit looked amazing so I approached Francesca and her friend and introduced myself and asked if I could take her photo.

Francesca is a content creator. I asked her if it is a job to sustain a good living. She told me it was. She started making content during lockdown and has been doing it ever since. I asked if it was easy to find clients, she told me she’d recently been working with Timberland .

I moved Francesca to a couple of locations, a blue doorway to match her outfit and then I asked her to stand in the middle of the road (it’s almost pedestrianised where we were stood, vehicle access is restricted) so I could use the converging buildings as leading lines to Francesca.

I think the photos’s are good and I hope Francesca likes them when she sees them.

Thank you for allowing me to take your photo Francesca, best wishes for you content creator career. Your insta’ feed looks really cool.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

Judith Johnson ace
A very eye-catching outfit.
January 31st, 2026  
Mags ace
Pretty young woman and portrait!
January 31st, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Interesting get-up on beautiful girl :)
February 1st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Not heard of that fashion term. She’s a pretty girl.
February 1st, 2026  
