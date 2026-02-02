Grape Alert (dog owners read)

Early Sunday evening my humans were settling down to watch “Death In Paradise” on the BBC iplayer, they love watching it, they were discussing the opening plot and my human Mum started panicking.



“I’m sure Elsie just ate half a grape off my cheese and biscuits”



“Are you sure?”



“I’m not sure, but I think one was on the plate”



Cue mass panic and phone calls to the vet, grapes are toxic to dogs, they can cause kidney failure and death, there’s no antidote. I just sat thinking OMG what have I done.



They put me in the car and told me I was going to the 24 hour Pet Hospital in Alfreton, Derbyshire, a ride up the M1 in the dark. I knew it was serious as my humans weren’t talking, not that they talk that much, but it was off the “no talking scale”.



I never like going to the vets, but I thought I better be on my best behaviour. A really nice vet, with a foreign accent took me off my humans, she told them she was going to give me an injection to make me sick, I was in the treatment room for about 30 mins, it wasn’t the best experience. The vet told them she hadn’t seen any grape in my sick, she also gave them a prescription of charcoal, which I had to eat every 6 hours, to absorb any residual toxins. I heard my humans saying they thought the lady on the front desk and the vet were both really helpful and friendly.



So we drove home, my humans were not quite as tense and at 10 pm gave me my first dose of charcoal. My human Dad, sat with me until midnight to make sure I was OK (although he does go to bed late at weekends). At 4.00am I was woken by them both and they gave me some more charcoal, they mixed it with a rich tea biscuit. I seem to be OK, I’ve got a jet black nose which stresses my dad as he tries to wipe it clean and my poo’s are black.



I do steal food, it’s my only naughty thing I do (“yeah right” say my humans), but to all my dog friends and humans who follow me on socials, be careful as grapes are really dangerous to dogs.



My human dad is going to write a nice review for the Medivet, Alfreton Pet hospital, for the excellent care they gave me and also one for Kayleigh at Medivet, Arnold, for processing my insurance claim … £381-00 btw !





