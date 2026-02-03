Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 528 : Matt by phil_howcroft
I think this is my first mobile phone stranger. I’ve done vintage lenses, film cameras and now a mobile phone.

This is Matt who is a freelance gardener, he is responsible for the gardens and grounds of St. Mary’s Church, Arnold. Matt was chopping back a mature hedge on the public footpath that runs behind the vicarage and church. It’s a path I walk regularly as part of Elsie’s walk. In fact I’ve walked the path with our previous whippets and our daughters when they were at Sunday School in the family centre.

I stopped for a chat with Matt, when Elsie and I passed by. I knew that Bill Hammond (of nearby Hammonds farm) used to supply staff from his farm, free of charge, to maintain the gardens. Matt used to work for Bill, but is now freelance and Bill supplies Matt’s services to the church. Bill has a long history with the church, being a choir boy back in the day (Bill is 80+ years old).

Matt and I were trying to work out how old the hedge was, but we couldn’t work it out. Yesterday, Matt had cut back the lavender bushes that run along the church path (followers will know the path, it’s beautiful, I’ve photographed it many times)

We chatted for some time about the church grounds and other parts of Arnold that Matt looks after.

Elsie was getting restless and cold, so I said goodbye to Matt and took Elsie home for her dinner (lunch to none Northerners).

On Elsie’s final walk of the day, about 4.15 pm, I saw Matt clearing the bushes near the church steps, he told me he’d seen Bill in the afternoon and the hedge was planted by Bill and his Dad in 1960 ! That’s 66 years ago !

Great story don’t you think? Well worth a place in my strangers project

Here is the lavender path mentioned above

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-07-15
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a happy chappy in his work.
February 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Well done with your phone. A very nice portrait of Matt.
February 3rd, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Happy face
February 4th, 2026  
