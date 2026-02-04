100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 529 : Terry

I was walking out of Sneinton Avenues and saw a young man taking photos of the buildings with phone. I saw he was wearing a fabulous beenie hat, it had ears. I knew he would make a great addition to my strangers project.



Meet Terry and his fabulous “Charles Jeffrey Loverboy” hat.



Terry told me he was an Interior Design student from Nottingham Trent University, in his third year. He is from Taiwan. While I was taking his photo, I asked him if he would lean against the wall, but he was reluctant to do that, I think he was wearing a designer puffa jacket, so maybe he didn’t want to scuff it.



I used a brick wall as a backdrop and also photographed Terry with a backdrop of the LED red lighting of a restaurant sign (to match the brand logo of the beanie). I didn't know which backdrop was best, so I went for the "safe neutral" backdrop of the wall, as my main image. Perhaps I should have gone for the red LED's as that reflects the energy of the brand (see below)



FYI : Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, was born from the chaotic energy of East London’s club scene,

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOYis a fashion powerhouse known for its gender-fluid, punk-inspired aesthetic that blends Scottish heritage with radical self-expression. The Chunky Ears Beanies are the brand's most recognisable "cult" item, featuring rabbit, cat, or fox ears (Terry’s are fox ears)



Thank you for allowing me to photography you Terry, it was nice to meet you , good luck with your Interior Design degree.