Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3683
Nottingham Station
One of several bus stops outside Nottingham Midland Railway Station.
Buses outside the station tend to got to the south of the city, south of the river.
If you want to go to the other districts of the city, you have to walk into the city centre or hop on a tram into the city centre.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3824
photos
124
followers
104
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
4th February 2026 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
,
streetie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close