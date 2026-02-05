Previous
Nottingham Station by phil_howcroft
Nottingham Station

One of several bus stops outside Nottingham Midland Railway Station.

Buses outside the station tend to got to the south of the city, south of the river.

If you want to go to the other districts of the city, you have to walk into the city centre or hop on a tram into the city centre.

5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Phil Howcroft

