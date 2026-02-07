100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 530 : Adriano and Iker

I went to the Toughsheet Community Stadium yesterday to see my team, Bolton Wanderers play host to Barnsley. I always meet my mate Alan. We meet near the main entrance to the stadium. As we met up, I noticed two young men, with sparkling white “Wanderers Scarfs” taking photos of each other outside the stadium. I wondered if it was their first visit to the Wanderers, so I went to have a chat to themselves.



“Hi are you Wanderers supporters?” I point tho their shiny new scarfs.



“We went to the shop and have just bought the scarfs, we are visiting stadiums”



“That’s good where are you from?” (they spoke with accents)



“Madrid, Spain”



“Madrid, Fernando Hierro and Ivan Campo, used to play for Bolton” (Hierro and Campo were Spanish International footballers who joined Bolton from Real Madrid over 20 years ago, Hierro being a legend of Spanish football)



Iker told me he remembered Fernando Hierro.



I asked what Football team they supported.



Iker told me it was Leganés from the Segunda División, “They are the best”



FYI : Club Deportivo Leganés, S.A.D., is a club based in , Community of Madrid they play at the Estadio Municipal Butarque, which seats 14,500 spectators



I asked Adriano and Iker if I could take their photo, I used the backdrop of the stadium wall, to help tell their story. I also took some photos of them with their mobile phone, they thought the photos were really good on the phone.



As for the match, it was an exciting game, Bolton played some fabulous football to go in at half time 3 nil up. Barnsley came storming back in the second half and scored 2 goals, to make the final score 3-2 to the Wanderers. 21,500 fans enjoyed the game on a wet and grey day in Bolton



Gracias por las fotos, espero que hayas disfrutado de tu visita a Bolton Wanderers. Estaré atento a los resultados de Club Deportivo Leganés, S.A.D

