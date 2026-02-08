100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 531 : Sami

Followers may remember stranger meeting number 515, Pedro and Nathan, two NTU journalism students who did a voxpop street interview with me about the November budget. Nathan subsequently did an article about me for his Uni project.



Anyway, last week I was in the Lace market when I saw Pedro walking towards me. Pedro was again doing voxpop interviews about China and Trump.



Pedro and I recognised each other straight and started chatting, Pedro introduced Sami, his student colleague who was doing the voxpop with him.



Sami is a 1st year Journalism student at NTU and is from Sheffield (a city similar to Nottingham) about 45 miles up the M1.



Sami and Pedro asked if they could interview me for their voxpop, which I agreed to.



I then asked Sami for a photo for my project. I photographed Sami on his own and then Sami and Pedro together to show them as a journalism team. I’ve done the photo in black and white as I think black and white creates a reportage street vibe, which suits the journalism topic.



Thanks for letting me take your photo Sami, good luck with your university course. Nice to meet you again Pedro

