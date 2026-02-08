Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 531 : Sami by phil_howcroft
Photo 3685

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 531 : Sami

Followers may remember stranger meeting number 515, Pedro and Nathan, two NTU journalism students who did a voxpop street interview with me about the November budget. Nathan subsequently did an article about me for his Uni project.

Anyway, last week I was in the Lace market when I saw Pedro walking towards me. Pedro was again doing voxpop interviews about China and Trump.

Pedro and I recognised each other straight and started chatting, Pedro introduced Sami, his student colleague who was doing the voxpop with him.

Sami is a 1st year Journalism student at NTU and is from Sheffield (a city similar to Nottingham) about 45 miles up the M1.

Sami and Pedro asked if they could interview me for their voxpop, which I agreed to.

I then asked Sami for a photo for my project. I photographed Sami on his own and then Sami and Pedro together to show them as a journalism team. I’ve done the photo in black and white as I think black and white creates a reportage street vibe, which suits the journalism topic.

Thanks for letting me take your photo Sami, good luck with your university course. Nice to meet you again Pedro
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1009% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant shot Phil, great contrasts in b&w
February 9th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
I like this portrait very much and the accompanying backstory. b&w does suit it!
February 9th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks judith , I don't tend to do many strangers in black and white , although I do love black and white portraits

@ankers70 thanks suzanne , it's nice to bump into "old strangers" again , Pedro was pleased to see me
February 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely black & white portrait.
I love that some of these people get something useful from you too, when they ask to interview you or include you in their education projects.
February 9th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford carole it's nice to collaborate and help people , I am pleased with the black and white
February 9th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Black and white is perfect for this portrait. Great lighting too.
February 9th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@cdcook48 thanks Chris , natural light on a cloudy day
February 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great portrait, and lovely narrative, but for the life of me would I call this a b/w to me it is sepia and is much gentler for a portrait like this
February 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very nice portrait!
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact