Previous
Framed by phil_howcroft
Photo 3686

Framed

Nottingham Railway Station, a frame within a frame !

An entrance / exit to the concourse area of Nottingham Railway Station

I've done a similar photo to this in black and white a couple of years ago.

9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1009% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great candid capture
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact