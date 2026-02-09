Sign up
Photo 3686
Framed
Nottingham Railway Station, a frame within a frame !
An entrance / exit to the concourse area of Nottingham Railway Station
I've done a similar photo to this in black and white a couple of years ago.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
1
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3827
photos
124
followers
104
following
1009% complete
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
4th February 2026 3:41pm
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great candid capture
February 10th, 2026
