Photo 3687
Stained Glass
A cropped view of a stained glass windows at St Mary's Church, Nottingham
The Great south window (1867) shows the parables of Christ
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
5
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3829
photos
124
followers
104
following
1010% complete
View this month »
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
11th February 2026 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
interior
,
nottingham
,
st. marys
Lesley
ace
Fabulous
February 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful and story telling !
February 11th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb
February 11th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful! Wonderful colours!
February 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
Love these story telling panes of stained glass.
February 11th, 2026
