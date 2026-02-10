Previous
Stained Glass by phil_howcroft
Stained Glass

A cropped view of a stained glass windows at St Mary's Church, Nottingham

The Great south window (1867) shows the parables of Christ
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Phil Howcroft

Lesley ace
Fabulous
February 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful and story telling !
February 11th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb
February 11th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful! Wonderful colours!
February 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
Love these story telling panes of stained glass.
February 11th, 2026  
