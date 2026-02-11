Sign up
Previous
Photo 3688
St Mary's Church, Nottingham
St Mary's Church, Nottingham
The doors are open every Wednesday afternoon.
I had a walk around the church and took some photos.
A stained glass window photo from the same church (not this window) is shown here ...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-02-10
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
3
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3829
photos
124
followers
104
following
1010% complete
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
11th February 2026 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
interior
,
nottingham
,
st. marys
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb pov and composition. And no people!
February 11th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s an amazing window! It almost looks as big as our cathedral!
February 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very beautiful interior capture.
February 11th, 2026
