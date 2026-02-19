Previous
Left Lion by phil_howcroft
Left Lion

The "Left Lion", Nottingham Council House.

"Meet me at the left lion" ... Historically the place where you met your friends in Nottingham. Still as popular and famous in 2026
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Phil Howcroft

KWind ace
Super candid.
February 20th, 2026  
Corinne ace
What I see first was the young lady with the short short : she must be cold !!
February 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wonderful street shot! I like the boots that gal is wearing.
February 20th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice street shot. I think most places have a meeting place - Leicester - the clock tower, Lincoln- under the Stonebow.
February 20th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I usually prefer not to look at 365 on my phone as the photos are so small and a lot of detail is lost but other times not being able to see detail gives me a laugh. I thought the girl in front was naked from the waist down and her pants were around her ankles 😂
February 20th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
So....is there a right lion?
February 20th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Now that is a fashion statement. Furry boots and cutoffs.
February 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
And a fine lion it is.
February 20th, 2026  
