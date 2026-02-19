Sign up
Previous
Photo 3695
Left Lion
The "Left Lion", Nottingham Council House.
"Meet me at the left lion" ... Historically the place where you met your friends in Nottingham. Still as popular and famous in 2026
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
18th February 2026 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nottingham
,
left lion
KWind
ace
Super candid.
February 20th, 2026
Corinne
ace
What I see first was the young lady with the short short : she must be cold !!
February 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wonderful street shot! I like the boots that gal is wearing.
February 20th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice street shot. I think most places have a meeting place - Leicester - the clock tower, Lincoln- under the Stonebow.
February 20th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I usually prefer not to look at 365 on my phone as the photos are so small and a lot of detail is lost but other times not being able to see detail gives me a laugh. I thought the girl in front was naked from the waist down and her pants were around her ankles 😂
February 20th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
So....is there a right lion?
February 20th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Now that is a fashion statement. Furry boots and cutoffs.
February 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
And a fine lion it is.
February 20th, 2026
