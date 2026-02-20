100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 534 : Tracey

This is Tracey, who I saw in Hockley, with her daughter, they were both looking at a mobile phone and street names.



“Hi are you lost? Do you need any help?”



“Yes, we know we are in Hockley and have just walked around it, looking for shops that may sell gifts, but the area seems to be bars, restaurants and cafe’s”



“There are not many gift / art shops in Hockley”



“What about the Lace Market?”



“The Lace Market is more about architecture, it’s the old buildings that supported the Lace Industry. You could try Sneinton Market Avenues, there are several independent traders there”



“Where’s that?”



“If we walk to the end of this street I can point the directions to you”



Before we walk to the end of the street I ask Tracey if I can take her photo for my strangers project.



Tracey and her daughter were visiting from Chesterfield. I told them I have always liked Chesterfield, having seen my football team play there many times over the years.



Tracey asked where I was from, as my accent wasn’t a Nottingham accent. I told her I was from Bolton originally, but Nottingham has been my home for over 40 years. I told her it was a great city, with two universities, two football clubs and a vibrant city centre. Tracey told me she works in Sheffield and that is very similar to Nottingham.



When we got to Carlton Street, I showed Tracey and her daughter where to walk. We shook hands and both said it was nice meeting. On reflection I don’t know how many independent gift shops are in Sneinton market, but it is a really interesting area of the city. I hope Tracey and her daughter weren’t too disappointed with the visit to the market. I do hope you both like the photos though.

