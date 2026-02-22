Riverside Walk

I heard my humans debating where to go fro a Sunday afternoon walk, they decided to go to Gunthorpe, down by the River Trent.When we got there, my human dad said it was rather muddy. Well what do you expect Dad? If has rained every day this year !I did get lots of time off lead, running along the paths alongside the river. I also got to say hello to Tia, a “Whippet – Italian Greyhound” cross, I got to sniff her bottom, “Don’t do that Elsie” said my Mum…Excuse me Mum, that’s what dogs do !I had a great time, I did get a bit muddy though. On the way back I heard my humans talking about how they would clean me, did I need a bath. I don’t like bath’s !!!So we get home, my Dad gets on all fours and starts wiping me with a wet kitchen roll.“This isn’t working Jane”“I will pass you some baby wipes”I resist the cleaning, I don’t like it.“These baby wipes aren’t much better, shall we bath her”NO NO NO … I hate baths“I know what to do” said my Dad, still on all fours “I can put some water in the bucket I washed the car in and we can dip her feet in it !!!”“Good idea, I will put some dog shampoo in it to make some bubbles”They try and put my front paws in, no way am I making this easy for them.“Good girl elsie” they both keep sayingThey do my front paws and after a struggle put my back legs in the bucket.I give in and let them clean them, it’s actually quite soothing, warm water and bubble on my back feet !For being a “good girl” I get half a rich tea biscuit as a treat !!!“That was hard work” said my Dad.“Well I was surprised when you suggested Gunthorpe for a walk”Note to readers, it’s always my Dad’s fault !!!Nice photos though ! There's a photo of me running in the extra's folder