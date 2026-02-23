Sign up
Previous
Photo 3698
Other Coffee Shops are Available
Other coffee shops are available, in fact if you look in the reflection in the left hand window frame window, you can see that if you walk across the road a "atsoc" is available, better known as "Costa"
Black and white street photography, Nottingham
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
18th February 2026 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
black and white
,
starbucks
,
street photography
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
costa
,
streetie
JackieR
ace
And they're all much better too!!!?
February 24th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
February 25th, 2026
