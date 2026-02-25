Previous
The first cut is the deepest by phil_howcroft
Photo 3699

The first cut is the deepest

I cut our grass / lawn on Wednesday , the first time this year and the first time since the end of October , beginning of November....

The first cut is the deepest
Baby, I know, the first cut is the deepest ....

25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
I like your flymo.. a blast orange energy spit spotting your lawn is pretty cool.
February 26th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Lol, loving the title! We did the same.
February 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wellm done , ours are so need of a trim , but after a couple of sunny days , rain again today !
February 26th, 2026  
