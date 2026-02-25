Sign up
Photo 3699
The first cut is the deepest
I cut our grass / lawn on Wednesday , the first time this year and the first time since the end of October , beginning of November....
The first cut is the deepest
Baby, I know, the first cut is the deepest ....
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3842
photos
122
followers
102
following
Beverley
ace
I like your flymo.. a blast orange energy spit spotting your lawn is pretty cool.
February 26th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Lol, loving the title! We did the same.
February 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wellm done , ours are so need of a trim , but after a couple of sunny days , rain again today !
February 26th, 2026
