Tomato Seeds

We grew tomatoes last summer , at the end of the season I saved some seeds from the ripe tomatoes and dried them on kitchen roll.



I separated them from the roll ( still a bit of paper on them ) and planted them in some compost .



I have placed them on an upstairs windowsill and will keep them damp . I expect seedlings in a couple of weeks and will probably plant them outside in May and enjoy the tomatoes in the summer 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅