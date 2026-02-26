Sign up
Previous
Photo 3700
Tomato Seeds
We grew tomatoes last summer , at the end of the season I saved some seeds from the ripe tomatoes and dried them on kitchen roll.
I separated them from the roll ( still a bit of paper on them ) and planted them in some compost .
I have placed them on an upstairs windowsill and will keep them damp . I expect seedlings in a couple of weeks and will probably plant them outside in May and enjoy the tomatoes in the summer 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
3
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Tags
tomato
,
seeds
Beverley
ace
Home grown always the best…
February 26th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Home grown are the best! Enjoy the journey.
February 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Good luck - home grown always taste better !
February 26th, 2026
