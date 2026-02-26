Previous
Tomato Seeds by phil_howcroft
Tomato Seeds

We grew tomatoes last summer , at the end of the season I saved some seeds from the ripe tomatoes and dried them on kitchen roll.

I separated them from the roll ( still a bit of paper on them ) and planted them in some compost .

I have placed them on an upstairs windowsill and will keep them damp . I expect seedlings in a couple of weeks and will probably plant them outside in May and enjoy the tomatoes in the summer 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅
Phil Howcroft

Beverley ace
Home grown always the best…
February 26th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Home grown are the best! Enjoy the journey.
February 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Good luck - home grown always taste better !
February 26th, 2026  
