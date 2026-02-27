100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 535 : Danny

I was walking up St. James’s Street in Nottingham last week when I saw Danny stood outside a Tattoo shop. I say ‘shop’, he had just bought the premises and was “doing them up” for his new tattoo business.



I asked Danny for a photo and we chatted about the refurbishment. Danny estimates it will be three to four weeks before he has refurbished the premises and made them fit for purpose. It was actually a tattoo shop before, but looked looks like it needed some TLC. Danny knows there are lots of tattoo shops in the city centre but was confident of making his new venture work.



As we were chatting we were “approached” by a rough sleeper who commented about us both looking at our phones (we were adding each other on Instagram) and shouted something about did we have son’s, which was rather a strange thing to ask. We both said “no” and didn’t really engage with him, but he shouted a few words at us and threw some chewing gum at us. It’s the first time in over 10 years on the street, that I’ve ever had any hassle.



I showed Danny the photos and wished him luck with his business venture. Thanks for the photos Danny, I hope you like them when you see them.



As for the rough sleeper, I later saw him in the market square kicking off to nobody other than himself, concluding therefore that he wasn’t targetting Danny and myself. Nobody in 2026, in a civilised society, should ever be sleeping rough, just an observation

