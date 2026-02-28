Previous
Sandy Sings Jazz by phil_howcroft
Photo 3702

Sandy Sings Jazz

We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra this afternoon.

I'm the unofficial / official photographer for them (well the only one !!!)

This is Sandy, who sings with the band.

28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Phil Howcroft

Judith Johnson ace
She looks like she's enjoying it
March 1st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a nice afternoon’s entertainment.
March 1st, 2026  
