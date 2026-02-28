Sign up
Previous
Photo 3702
Sandy Sings Jazz
We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra this afternoon.
I'm the unofficial / official photographer for them (well the only one !!!)
This is Sandy, who sings with the band.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Tags
jazz
,
singer
,
nottingham
Judith Johnson
ace
She looks like she's enjoying it
March 1st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Sounds like a nice afternoon’s entertainment.
March 1st, 2026
