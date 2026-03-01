Previous
Heritage Museum : Buses by phil_howcroft
Photo 3703

Heritage Museum : Buses

We went to an open day at the Nottingham Heritage Transport Museum in Hucknall, Nottingham, this afternoon.

Free entry to the museum and free bus rides.

The visitors a mix of enthusiastic teenagers with their mobile devices and cameras, men in anoraks with cameras and bus spotting notebooks (the anoraks being pseudo anaorks and the notebooks paper) and young people with autism and ADHD

The intersection of Autism, ADHD (often referred to together as AuDHD), and a passionate interest in transport is a well-documented phenomenon. Many autistic individuals, particularly those with co-occurring ADHD, are drawn to transport systems because they offer a perfect blend of high-order predictability, complex systems to analyze, and sensory stimulation.

I had a North face jacket and a camera, so I guess I fell into the Anoraks section. Note , "anorak" sometimes used as a derogatory term, for someone who is deeply enthusiastic about a niche subject (e.g., trainspotting, technical data, niche hobbies) and can appear "nerdy" or "geeky" to others.

Anyway, two buses from the museum, we had a ride on the single decker, which those with greater knowledge than me referred to as a single deck omnibus.

1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1014% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nicely captured! Great story!
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact