Heritage Museum : Buses

We went to an open day at the Nottingham Heritage Transport Museum in Hucknall, Nottingham, this afternoon.



Free entry to the museum and free bus rides.



The visitors a mix of enthusiastic teenagers with their mobile devices and cameras, men in anoraks with cameras and bus spotting notebooks (the anoraks being pseudo anaorks and the notebooks paper) and young people with autism and ADHD



The intersection of Autism, ADHD (often referred to together as AuDHD), and a passionate interest in transport is a well-documented phenomenon. Many autistic individuals, particularly those with co-occurring ADHD, are drawn to transport systems because they offer a perfect blend of high-order predictability, complex systems to analyze, and sensory stimulation.



I had a North face jacket and a camera, so I guess I fell into the Anoraks section. Note , "anorak" sometimes used as a derogatory term, for someone who is deeply enthusiastic about a niche subject (e.g., trainspotting, technical data, niche hobbies) and can appear "nerdy" or "geeky" to others.



Anyway, two buses from the museum, we had a ride on the single decker, which those with greater knowledge than me referred to as a single deck omnibus.



