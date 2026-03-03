Previous
Extra Photo 100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 526 : Sammy by phil_howcroft
Photo 3705

Extra Photo 100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 526 : Sammy

This is an extra photo of Sammy, who was stranger no. 526 back in January of this year.

The black and white portrait makes a striking photo
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

Renee Salamon ace
She really is very striking
March 3rd, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Cool portrait
March 3rd, 2026  
KWind ace
Amazing eyes!
March 3rd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala thanks Renee , I got some great photos with Sammy
March 3rd, 2026  
