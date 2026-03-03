Sign up
Previous
Photo 3705
Extra Photo 100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 526 : Sammy
This is an extra photo of Sammy, who was stranger no. 526 back in January of this year.
The black and white portrait makes a striking photo
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3848
photos
122
followers
102
following
1015% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
28th January 2026 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
She really is very striking
March 3rd, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Cool portrait
March 3rd, 2026
KWind
ace
Amazing eyes!
March 3rd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@rensala
thanks Renee , I got some great photos with Sammy
March 3rd, 2026
