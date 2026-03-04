100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 536 : Darcy and Dexter

I was in the Sneinton Market Avenues and saw a dog outside a shop, the dog had no collar and was alone. I wondered if it was a stray so I went over to investigate and say hello.



As I reached the dog, his human dad appeared from the alleyway connecting the next market avenue.



Meet Dexter and his human dad, Darcy. Dexter is a ten years old lurcher, his dad, Darcy runs “Foragers’ Kitchen”, a not for profit, plant-based , community kitchen. As well as serving the local Sneinton and wider Nottingham community, the kitchen can provide outside catering for events and can supply food to restaurants who want an inclusive menu.



When I asked Darcy for a photo for my project, he asked me to wait while he put the pallet he’d been using for his deliveries back into his car. He left me with Dexter, so I had a chat with Dexter and gave him some TLC. Note I am experienced at chatting to dogs, especially sight hounds as we have provided forever homes for whippet dogs.



I told Dexter I was impressed how laid back Dexter was, chatting to a strange human (albeit a dog friendly human). I told him iff my whippet was off lead she’s want to go off exploring. Darcy told me Dexter often walks through the city centre with him “off lead” ! None of our whippets would ever have done that. Maybe lurchers aren’t as free spirited as whippets (OK as naughty as whippets). I asked Darcy, if Dexter’s name had any significance, “It suited him” was his reply !



It was bright and sunny outside, so Darcy suggested we move into the kitchen for the photos. I tried to get Dexter to look towards me for the photos, with a “Dexter look this way, good boy” ! Darcy said he will respond to the word “treats” and duly looked to camera. I did feel a little guilty that I didn’t give Dexter a treat.



Thanks for the photos Darcy and Dexter, it was great to meet you both, I hope you like the photos when you see them. Good luck with the community kitchen.

