Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3707
Exchange Light
Contre Jour light inside "The Exchange" shopping mall Nottingham
Converted to black and white
Looks good don't you think ? Better on black if you do an extra click
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3850
photos
122
followers
102
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
Latest from all albums
3701
3702
3703
110
3704
3705
3706
3707
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
4th March 2026 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
monochrome
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely
March 5th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
Definitely converting it to B&W creates drama. Well done.
March 5th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love some contre jour! Instant fav
March 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Fabulous b&w light and contrast.
March 6th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice in monochrome
March 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close