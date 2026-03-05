Previous
Exchange Light by phil_howcroft
Photo 3707

Exchange Light

Contre Jour light inside "The Exchange" shopping mall Nottingham

Converted to black and white

Looks good don't you think ? Better on black if you do an extra click

5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
March 5th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Definitely converting it to B&W creates drama. Well done.
March 5th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love some contre jour! Instant fav
March 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Fabulous b&w light and contrast.
March 6th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice in monochrome
March 6th, 2026  
