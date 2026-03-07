Remembering the 33

On Saturday, prior to the kick off of Bolton Wanderers v Wycombe Wanderers there was a minutes silence to "remember the 33".



80 years ago on on 9 March 1946 at Burnden Park, the home of Bolton Wanderers a crowd crush resulted in the deaths of 33 people and injuries to hundreds of others.



On the day, over 85,000 spectators were estimated to be in attendance, which was 15,000 over capacity. Thousands climbed into the ground from a railway embankment and more gained entry when a locked gate was opened to allow a father and child to exit because of the crush.



My dad and grandad (mum's dad) were on the railway embankment and my uncle was in a different part of the ground (In 1946 my dad did not know my mother) . The game played out to a finish, many people in the stadium did not know that people had died, there were no PA systems back in the day.



As for today's game, Bolton were losing 2-0 in the 88th minute (games last 90 minutes plus injury time). 7 minutes later we were winning 3-2 !!! Unbelievable, the scenes in the stands were "limbs everywhere", everyone dancing for joy.



Football is the often described as the beautiful, game. At 3 pm the mood was sombre and reflective as the 20,500 spectators paid respect to the saddest day in the clubs history, less than 2 hours later everyone (other than the 379 Wycombe fans) was euphoric

