100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 537 : Olu

On Saturday I went to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, to see my team Bolton Wanderers play host to Wycombe Wanderers. Outside the stadium I saw Olu, who looked very smart in his suit, tie and beenie hat. As I walked past him, I told him he looked very smart. He was stood by a car park electronic kiosk. The stadium car parks use APNR to monitor car entry and exit times. The kiosk allows people to either pay on entry, pay on exit or register their vehicle for a payment app. Olu was their to help people using the kiosk.



Olu is a student at Bolton University studying Business Management, he’s of Nigerian heritage. We both smiled when he said Nigerian as Jay Jay Okocha, Nigeria’s most famous footballer and probably Africa’s greatest ever footballer played some of his best football in the Premier League for Bolton.



Thanks for the photo Olu, I hope you were able to assist some supporters on Saturday afternoon. Good luck with your Uni' course